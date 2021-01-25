DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $17.35 million and $3.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,660,493 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.