DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,212 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 156,329 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.2% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.