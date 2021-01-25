DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DaVita by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $119.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

