DNB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 104,202 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.22% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.81 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $786.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

