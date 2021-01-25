DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,857 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.