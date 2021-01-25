DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,431 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $90,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $27,496,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

XPEV stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

