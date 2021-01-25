DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.30.

JKHY stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

