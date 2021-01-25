DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

