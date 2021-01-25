DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

