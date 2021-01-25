DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.