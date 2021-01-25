DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.