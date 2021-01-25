DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.10 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 265,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,429,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Newell Brands by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $24.80 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

