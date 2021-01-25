DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after buying an additional 280,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.52 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

