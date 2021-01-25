DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

