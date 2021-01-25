DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.61 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of UDR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

