DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $163.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.