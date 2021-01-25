DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.69 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth $100,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.1% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 166,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE L opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

