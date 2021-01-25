DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.70 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,885,000 after buying an additional 1,613,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after buying an additional 1,398,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

VICI opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

