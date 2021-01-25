DNB Asset Management AS Has $1 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.