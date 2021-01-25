DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,039,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.