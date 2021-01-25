DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $100,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,639 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

