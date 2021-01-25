DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

