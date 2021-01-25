DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,304 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

