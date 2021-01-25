DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,680 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $134.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

