DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,851 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.