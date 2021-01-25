DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 25,936 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

