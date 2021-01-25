DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $66.00 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.