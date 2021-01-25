DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

YUMC stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

