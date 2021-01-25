DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,230,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.71 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.