DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,675 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 459,072 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 657,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 328,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

IVZ opened at $20.97 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

