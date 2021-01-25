DNB Asset Management AS Sells 34,742 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.42 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

