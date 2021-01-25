DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,717 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,305,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

