DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,478 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equitable by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

