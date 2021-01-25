DNB Asset Management AS Takes $1.08 Million Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock worth $396,650 over the last three months. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

IGMS opened at $94.29 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

