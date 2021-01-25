DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.