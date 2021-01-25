DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $154.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

