DNotes Price Down 78.9% Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $5,681.14 and approximately $3,404.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

