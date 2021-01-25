Doc.com Token (MTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doc.com Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

About Doc.com Token

MTC is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

Doc.com Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doc.com Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doc.com Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doc.com Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

