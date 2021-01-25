Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $15.26 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $6.02 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

DOCK is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

