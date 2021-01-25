DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in DocuSign by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.40. 4,190,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,145. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

