Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $168.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00422868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,094,794,875 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

