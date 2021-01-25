Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 5.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $94.31. 6,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,157. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

