Dollars Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Dollars token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular exchanges. Dollars has a market cap of $4.40 million and $8,762.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,130,415 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

