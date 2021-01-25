Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

