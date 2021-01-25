Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.31

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.31 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 109049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

