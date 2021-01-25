Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.31

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.31 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 109049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

