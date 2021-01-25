Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.86. 1,120,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 602,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

