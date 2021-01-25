DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $4.97. DPW shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 13,567 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DPW had a negative net margin of 134.62% and a negative return on equity of 533.94%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.