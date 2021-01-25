Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.