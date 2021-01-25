Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.47

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 17297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

