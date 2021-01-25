DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Hits $16.13 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, DREP has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $905,573.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

